B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.51 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Pool by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $357.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $183.02 and a 1-year high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

