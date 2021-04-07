B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $2.67 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,511,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

