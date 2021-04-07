5,201,895 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,201,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,009,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

