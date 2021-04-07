Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 23,300 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.20% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.