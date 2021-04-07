Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 59,900 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after acquiring an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

