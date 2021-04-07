B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $3.39 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Shares of APD stock opened at $288.02 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.25 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

