B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 186,665 Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $3,843,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,525,000 after acquiring an additional 153,096 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

