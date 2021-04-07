HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG opened at $766.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $485.89 and a one year high of $826.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $734.18 and a 200 day moving average of $746.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

