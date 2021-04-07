HM Payson & Co. Sells 220 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.