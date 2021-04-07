Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.85, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $20,448,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,915,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 785,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 758,544 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,928,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 578,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

