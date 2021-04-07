HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,094 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

