HM Payson & Co. Has $1.18 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.16.

Shares of AMAT opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

