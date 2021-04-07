Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. ASGN reported sales of $990.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

