Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.30

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and traded as high as $38.56. Pernod Ricard shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 99,744 shares traded.

PDRDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.