ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.98. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 33,299 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

