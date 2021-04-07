CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.95 Million

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $321,760.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00056607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.19 or 0.00633301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00079136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CBMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.