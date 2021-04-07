BSCView Market Capitalization Tops $3.45 Million (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $351,510.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00070198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00260537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.68 or 0.00743493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,166.86 or 0.99031233 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

