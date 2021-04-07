THEKEY (TKY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.19 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $18.00 million and $1.19 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012494 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000729 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

