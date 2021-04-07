Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.75

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $16.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 57,280 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
