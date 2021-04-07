Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.75

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $16.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 57,280 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 272,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

