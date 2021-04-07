Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0638 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

In other Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

