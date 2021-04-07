Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NEA opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
