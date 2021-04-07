Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NEA opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

