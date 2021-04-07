Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

ETO opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $27.13.

