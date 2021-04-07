High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PCF opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

