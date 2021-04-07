United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $901.40

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 901.40 ($11.78) and traded as high as GBX 931.60 ($12.17). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 928.40 ($12.13), with a volume of 1,090,863 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 980 ($12.80).

The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 899.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 901.78.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £340,844 ($445,314.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59 shares of company stock worth $54,079.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

