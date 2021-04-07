Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.94

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.94 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 101.75 ($1.33). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 99.22 ($1.30), with a volume of 11,644,401 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.19. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,815.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

