Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as low as C$1.07. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 5,400 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

