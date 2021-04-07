Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.13

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and traded as high as $37.00. Toshiba shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 13,185 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

