Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,223.19

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,223.19 ($15.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,035 ($13.52). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,065 ($13.91), with a volume of 2,278 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £138.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,221.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.11. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

