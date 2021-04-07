Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,300 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.69 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

