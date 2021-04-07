Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $351,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 123.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

