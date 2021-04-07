Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,804,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

