Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 793 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $327.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.45 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

