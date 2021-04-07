Mizuho Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $49.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OKE. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of OKE opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

