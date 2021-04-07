11,380 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,380 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

