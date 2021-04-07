Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,482 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of CMS Energy worth $33,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

