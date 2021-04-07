$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $8.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

MGM stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

