$12.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to post $12.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 billion and the lowest is $12.70 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $52.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.75 billion to $52.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $54.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.59 billion to $57.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

