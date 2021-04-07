Flux Hits Market Cap of $18.85 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $18.85 million and $296,159.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.00302080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00174562 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00119741 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 146,833,526 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

