Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 18,465 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,565 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

