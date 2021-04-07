SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,376 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

