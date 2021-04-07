SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,608 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $394.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.