SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $112.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

