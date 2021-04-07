SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $292,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.99. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $224.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

