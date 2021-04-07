SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,580 CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR stock opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

