Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $151,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after buying an additional 2,085,007 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after buying an additional 1,710,882 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 2,360.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,634,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,567,852 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after buying an additional 1,247,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 24.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after buying an additional 890,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

