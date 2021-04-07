Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after buying an additional 195,120 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after buying an additional 243,465 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 309,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.