Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $115.34 and a one year high of $223.62.

