Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $174.87 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $181.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.