Zacks Investment Research Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.