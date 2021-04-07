Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $2.66 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

TKR stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

